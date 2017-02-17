10,000 table flags distributed to schools across Brunei

| Â Â Izah Azahari & Daniel Lim Â Â |

TABLE flag distributions were held yesterday for schools across the country, with the main event taking place at the Belalong Community Hall in the Temburong District.

Present as the guest of honour at the main event was Yang Amat Mulia Pengiran Penggawa Laila Bentara Istiadat Diraja Dalam Istana Pengiran Haji Alauddin bin Pengiran Paduka Tuan Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, the Grand Chamberlain.

On hand to welcome the arrival of the Grand Chamberlain was Dato Paduka Dr Haji Affendy bin Pehin Orang Kaya Saiful Mulok Dato Seri Paduka Haji Abidin, and Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil, Permanent Secretaries at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, in their capacity as Co-chairpersons of the working committees for the hoisting and lowering of the giant flag, the distribution of table flags and the flag waving programme.

In the Brunei-Muara District, the distribution ceremony was held at the Pengiran Anak Puteri Hafizah Sururul Bolkiah Religious School, with Dato Paduka Haji Mohamad Juanda bin Haji A Rashid, the Permanent Secretary (Law and Welfare) at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office, as the guest of honour.

In the Belait District, the ceremony was held at St Margaretâ€™s School and attended by Haji Muhamad Lutfi bin Abdullah, the Permanent Secretary (Administration and Finance) at the Ministry of Development, as the guest of honour.

In the Tutong District, the distribution took place at the Keriam Primary School, with Haji Zakaria bin Haji Serudin, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Health, as the guest of honour.

This year, a total of 10,000 table flags were distributed in all four districts, as part of the celebrations marking Bruneiâ€™s 33rd National Day.