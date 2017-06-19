Over 10,000 receive Kurnia from Sultan

IT was an unforgettable day for thousands of Bruneians comprising orphans and people with special needs on Monday. They received Kurnia (personal gifts) from His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. The personal gifts bestowed to these selected groups was in conjunction with the upcoming festive Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations and they brought great meaning and joy to the recipients. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
