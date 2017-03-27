Over 100 attend religious course

| Samli Hj Matnor |

OVER 100 people comprising youth group members, and congregants from prayer halls in Zone 2A attended the ‘Understanding and Internalisation of Islam’ course at the hall of Setia Ali Mosque in Pekan Muara.

Present was YB Pengiran Haji Mohamed bin Pengiran Haji Osman @ Othman, a member of the Legislative Council and Village Head of Kampong Masjid Lama, Pekan Muara, Sabun and Pelumpong.

He also presented participation certificates at the closing of the ceremony.

A number of talks were delivered by Ustaz Haji Jamil bin Haji Abdul Ghani, Ustaz Abdul Rahman bin Haji Ajak, Ustaz Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Md Noor and Ustaz Haji Azmi bin Haji Omar.

Also present were Nasehin bin Yahya, Mosque Affairs Officer of Setia Ali Mosque; Rosli bin Haji Ladis, Imam of the mosque; Major (Rtd) Haji Johari bin Haji Abdul Razak, Penghulu of Mukim Serasa; Mosque Takmir committee; and residents.